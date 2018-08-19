Man shot multiple times outside of his home

A man was shot multiple times at his home in Macon early Sunday but survived.
The incident happened at about 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of Pinedale Drive, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. Clarence Lawrence Rozier, 31, was outside of his house when an unknown person shot him multiple times. Rozier was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
