‘It’s not me. I’m not dead,’ man tells Bibb County coroner after hearing of his demise

A man who fell out of a pickup truck and later died isn’t who authorities thought he was - at least not in name.
The man, now identified as Robert Wesley Rivens, 45, died Wednesday after falling from the bed of a pickup truck two days earlier, Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Clay Williams said Saturday.
The man was initially identified by authorities as 41-year-old Larry Allen Parton.
“Mr. Parton called, saying, ‘It’s not me. I’m not dead,’ “ said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Authorities now believe that Rivens has been using Parton’s name as an alias, which is why his fingerprints matched up with that name in the Bibb County jail log from where he’d previously been arrested and apparently had given that name, Jones said.
Additionally, the wife of a man that Rivens had done yard work for has since identified the body as that of Rivens, Jones said.
Jones said he has notified Rivens’ mother of his death.
Rivens suffered a closed head injury, Jones said, when falling from the pickup as it turned from Eisenhower Parkway onto the northbound ramp of Interstate 75. Rivens was taken to the Medical Center, Navicient Health.
Rivens had been helping some people move and had been sitting on top of some stuff when he fell from the vehicle, Jones said.
The driver was not driving recklessly, according to Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Sean DeFoe.
Rivens was believed to have been staying in a shed in south Macon, and Jones had asked for people to contact him because little was known about the man’s family.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
