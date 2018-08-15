Avoid this area after person killed in head-on crash in Macon

A person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash in east Macon.
A white Jeep Cherokee with a Monroe County tag reportedly crossed the yellow line while headed on Ocmulgee East Boulevard, colliding with an orange truck traveling northbound shortly after 2 p.m., the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The driver of the Jeep died at the scene near East Macon Park, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said. The truck driver, 52-year-old Melissa Scott, of Milledgeville, was OK.
Ocmulgee East Boulevard was shut down between the air port and Fulton Mill Road while fatality investigators marked tire skid tracks near the wreckage.
“We don’t know whether it’s a male or female,” Jones said of the deceased. “That’s how bad the wreck is.”
Motorists are urged to avoid the area for the next several hours.
