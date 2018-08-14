Business owners, developers could have say about changes at Macon planning agency

A Macon-Bibb County public hearing could allow business owners and developers to discuss higher fees and other concerns they have with how the planning and zoning agency operates.
County Commissioner Al Tillman suggested the hearing after a resolution was introduced seeking to have the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission come under control of the county commission.
Some critics of moving the zoning board under the umbrella of county commission have said it could lead to project delays.
Tillman said Tuesday that the public hearing could be held as early as next week to hear any concerns people have.
The resolution comes weeks after the planning and zoning commission raised its fees due to the uncertainty of funding from Macon-Bibb County.
The zoning commission deals with land use and permits for housing and commercial developments. It also sets parameters on the types of signs or fences that can be placed on properties.
Jim Thomas, executive director of the zoning commission, said he agreed that more conversations are needed before any significant step such as a change in control would occur.
The higher fees could be lowered once the board knows how much funding it will have, he said.
“The system has worked well for a very long time,” Thomas said at Tuesday’s commission meeting. “It was set up this way ... to provide a degree of separation between land use division and electoral politics.”
Commissioner Joe Allen, who sponsored the resolution, said he takes responsibility for some of the backlash that’s come as a result of it.
Allen said he wants to have some commissioners serve on the planning and zoning board even if the agency its not under county control. The voluntary board is currently made up of five members and the planning and zoning commission has 12 full-time employees.
“We have commissioners on the (Macon-Bibb County) Water Authority, we have them on the (Macon-Bibb County) Industrial Authority, two commissioners down at the Health Department,” Allen said.
