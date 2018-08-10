18 vehicles crash in two wrecks on opposite sides of I-75 in Monroe County

A wreck involving 10 cars and 2 semi trucks shut down Interstate 75 northbound Friday afternoon about the same time as another crash involving six cars across the median in the southbound lanes.
Northbound traffic was at a standstill just south of Johnstonville Road shortly before 5 p.m. and the six-car crash had already been cleared from the southbound lanes, Monroe County Sheriff’s Lt. Ricky Davis said.
Northbound traffic appeared to be backed up to the city of Forsyth exits.
Though the two collisions involved a total of 18 vehicles, no one was seriously hurt, though some complained of minor injuries, Davis said.
Comments