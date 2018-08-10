Perry motel manager thought driver was up to something. Then the SUV hit him.

A Perry motel manager’s instincts proved true when he confronted the driver of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot and was hit by the SUV.
At about 11 p.m. Wednesday at Great Inn at 1006 St. Patrick’s Drive, the manager noticed a red, or burgundy SUV and went to investigate, Perry police Sgt. Jeff Keenon told The Telegraph.
The driver looked like he was going to leave and the manager started to go back inside when he noticed the vehicle pull up next to a parked pickup.
“There’s no doubt this guy was kind of scouting things out to steal in the parking lot,” Keenon said.
As the manager headed back toward the truck, the driver accelerated and hit the manager, who went up on the hood and fell back.
The manager declined medical treatment, but was likely sore the next day, Keenon said.
The driver is described as a white male with a low haircut and a neck tattoo. He was dressed in camouflage and was possibly driving a Tahoe.
The license plate on the vehicle was obscured, so no tag number was available.
The driver is expected to be charged with aggravated assault by vehicle.
Keenon wanted as many eyes as possible to see the video and posted it on Facebook Friday morning.
“Hopefully putting it out there will lead to an arrest,” he said.
In April, Perry police posted video of a man snatching a purse from a car at the Kroger gas pumps.
A police officer in Ohio called and identified the suspect, who was caught days later in a chase in Dooly County.
Comments