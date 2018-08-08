U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions headed to Macon which sparks protest rally

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will address the media Thursday in Macon during a visit to Georgia.
Sessions is expected Wednesday evening at Lake Oconee before coming Thursday to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Macon where he is reportedly going to meet with law enforcement officers.
Sessions will “deliver remarks on efforts to combat violent crime in America,” according to a Wednesday news release.
President Trump has repeatedly urged his attorney general to end the Mueller probe launched to explore Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including a recent Tweet about the investigation.
Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us) plans a protest beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 300 Mulberry Street near the U.S. Federal Courthouse and Gateway Plaza.
“Macon does not welcome his policies. Find a way to be at this rally!!!” a social media invitation states.
A meme on the Facebook posting reads: “Deport Sessions. Love your neighbors.”
A Telegraph inquiry about the visit emailed Tuesday to the U.S. Department of Justice was not answered, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia has confirmed Sessions will be available for a “press briefing” Thursday morning.
A news release was sent shortly after The Telegraph’s second inquiry to the Department of Justice press office.
It is not immediately clear if Sessions will be taking questions or simply making remarks about the anti-violence effort.
Security is expected to be tight as Sessions travels through Middle Georgia.
