Bachelor party guest was holding his breath and died trying in Georgia lake drowning

A New Jersey man died over the weekend while holding his breath on Lake Sinclair.

Robert Bunsa, 23, was in Georgia for a bachelor party when he drowned Saturday evening, Baldwin County sheriff’s Capt. Brad King said.

“According to the report, he was trying to see how long he could hold his breath,” King said.

The sheriff’s office and Georgia Department of Natural Resources were called at about 5:40 p.m. to Annette Way near Rocky Creek, King said.

A helicopter was called to the lake in case Bunsa could be airlifted for treatment, but he died at the scene, King said.

Baldwin County deputy coroner Foster Hurt pronounced him dead at 7:20 p.m., Hurt said.

