Tony Long, owner of the building that housed the Contemporary Arts Exchange at the corner of Mulberry and Second streets in downtown Macon, has sold the property to a developer. Apartments are expected to be built in the art exchange's place.
Macon art sanctuary closes to make way for apartments. Artists say goodbye

By Grant Blankenship

Georgia Public Broadcasting

July 31, 2018 03:55 PM

High-end loft living is the rage in downtown Macon today. But a few decades ago, people who wanted to be downtown were thin on the ground.

Back then, Macon’s Tony Long kept the rent super low at the building on the corner of Mulberry and Second streets, so artists could have space to work. That became the Contemporary Arts Exchange, a community at the vanguard of downtown redevelopment.

Today, the apartment surge has caught up with the Arts Exchange. It’s been sold to a developer.

Now the artists have to say goodbye.

