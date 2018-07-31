‘Scraggly artists’ move out of downtown Macon home to make space for apartments

Tony Long, owner of the building that housed the Contemporary Arts Exchange at the corner of Mulberry and Second streets in downtown Macon, has sold the property to a developer. Apartments are expected to be built in the art exchange's place.
By
What’s Macon YOU Curious?

Local

What’s Macon YOU Curious?

Our new project Macon Me Curious needs your questions to get started. You ask, and we find the answers. So tell us: What have you always wondered about, found peculiar or downright confusing about where you live? Share at www.macon.com/curious .