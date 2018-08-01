Those looking for the Macon-Bibb senior center will find it in a temporary location

The Senior Center on Adams Street closed its doors for the last time on Monday.
Activities for Bibb County seniors are now taking place at the Rosa Jackson Community Center on Maynard Street until the new Senior Center at Central City Park opens.
About 400 seniors are registered for sewing, aerobics, cards, bingo and day-trip programs at the senior center.
“I don’t think it’s an inconvenience because of the anticipation of moving to the new center, and they’re excited about that,” said Robert Walker, director of Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation. “All the programs we do, we’re going to currently do where we are until we get to the new location.”
Walker said the move to the temporary location comes after Mercer University required the county to vacate the Adams Street property by July 31. The center had been there for 28 years, but Mercer acquired the building in 2015 and has since been leasing it to the county.
“We knew for a couple of years that we were moving out of there. It just came time, and they needed to get moving on their part of the project,” Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore said.
Mercer plans to begin renovation on the building within the next few months.
“The plan is for the building to house university offices, some of which are currently located off campus. The parking lot will be used for university parking beginning this fall,” said Kyle Sears, Mercer University’s director of media relations.
The new Senior Center at Central City Park is expected to open in five to six weeks, Floore said.
“The construction pieces are finished. Now they’re just waiting on the furniture to get in and installing the IT components. We’re down to the final checklist pieces,” Floore said.
Once the center is ready, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be scheduled, and seniors will be invited.
“It’s been a lengthy process we know, but they’ve been involved just about every step of the way. … They’ve been looking forward to this center for a while,” Floore said. “We’re excited to get it open and get them moved in there.”
