One piece of mind after another let loose at taxes hearings

Cleona Smith has worked for 68 years and wants to enjoy retirement. The 77-year-old Macon woman paid taxes for decades and raised five children without any help from the government, she told the Macon-Bibb County Commission at a public hearing Tuesday night on a proposed 25 percent property tax increase.
“The check that I get each month, it don’t be rising like the taxes,” she said.
Backlash, suggestions, pleas and frustrations were expressed five minutes at a time by the more than 150 people who signed up to speak at one or both of two Tuesday hearings. The other hearing was held in the morning.
The fiscal year 2019 budget was initially prepared and adopted without any millage rate increase, resulting in cuts to city services such as the Macon Transit Authority, the Recreation Department and public libraries. Although funding has been restored in the interim, an additional 4.1 mills in property taxes will be needed to cover the cost.
The county’s reserve coffers have taken a major hit since consolidation, going from $33 million in 2014 to about $4 million by the end of June.
Mike Odom accused Mayor Robert Reichert and commissioners of providing false information to the public about the tax increases.
“I am incredibly astonished at the lack of integrity,” Odom said after also alleging dishonesty and incompetence.
Carl Fletcher said the commission lacks backbone and there is “fiscal irresponsibility.” Fletcher proposed cutting funding for “outside agencies” such as the Tubman Museum and the Museum of Arts and Sciences.
“The museum can support itself so why don’t you let them try,” he said.
Some, such as Hannah Warren, were not fiercely opposed to a tax increase if it means keeping needed services.
“We’re going to suffer one way or another,” she said. “We cannot live in a city without city services.”
Regina McDuffie, a former county employee who used to oversee the budget, recommended the commission look at fees and determine if they are fair and being collected.
McDuffie said that on the west side of town where stores have closed and the roads could use repairs, “there’s not been a lot of improvement.”
“Look harder and dig deeper,” she implored the commission. “I know it’s difficult to raise the millage, but it’s also difficult paying the taxes.”
