Convicted killer Tex McIver’s ranch — and everything in it — on auction block

The 80-plus-acre, weekend-getaway ranch that Claud “Tex” McIver and his wife, Diane, owned near Eatonton is being auctioned off.
Plenty of the couple’s personal belongings and household knickknacks also will be up for bid when the auction starts this weekend at the property on Pea Ridge Road near the upper reaches of Lake Sinclair.
McIver was convicted in April of felony murder in his wife’s shooting death nearly two years ago, the circumstances of which involved a seemingly circuitous route to an Atlanta hospital for help the September evening Diane McIver was fatally wounded.
She was riding in the front passenger seat of an SUV driven by a friend of the couple. Tex McIver, a gun collector who was comfortable with firearms, was riding in the backseat when the shooting happened and has said it was an accident.
One item up for bid is a piece of wall art, a replica six-shooter pistol hanging beneath a board that reads, “We Don’t Dial 911.”
Among the hundreds of other curios and keepsakes are: a signed copy of Donald Trump’s book “Crippled America” and a “Trump” coloring book; an autographed Montreal Canadiens jersey; tickets saved from the 2011 Kentucky Derby, the 2011 Auburn-Oregon national championship football game and the first-ever Falcons game at the Georgia Dome in 1992; clothes; antique furniture; a farm tractor and a tie with Elvis’ face on it.
