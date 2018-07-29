GBI investigating death of person found in burned car

The GBI is investigating the death of a person found inside a burned car in Dodge County on Saturday morning..
Scott Whitley, special agent in charge of the Eastman GBI office, said in an email that the car was found under Gum Swamp Bridge on Dublin Highway. The inside of the car was fully burned.
The death is being investigated as a homicide. Investigators believe they know the identity of the victim but are awaiting confirmation “through scientific means,” Whitley said.
An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur on Monday to determine the cause of death. Whitley said no arrest warrants have been taken, and he could not provide any information on a suspect or a motive.
Comments