Who is responsible for maintaining storm drain pipes near your property?

Who is responsible for the upkeep of city drains on the sides of streets and the drainage pipe that runs from them?
That was a question posed to us by a reader through Macon Me Curious, a new project of the Center for Collaborative Journalism in partnership with The Telegraph and GPB Macon. Macon Me Curious takes questions from the community and assigns reporters to find the answers.
The reader said he wanted to know what happens when there is a problem with stormwater runoff or sink holes around a residence.
If someone has a problem with storm drainage, they should contact Macon-Bibb’s customer service at 478-751-7400 or file a report with SeeClickFix, said Chris Floore, assistant to the county manager for public affairs. SeeClickFix is a website and mobile app that residents can use to report issues to the county.
“It’s either going to be Public Works or Macon Water Authority that could work on the issue,” he wrote in an email. “Public Works will be the one to respond to the initial request to determine which agency is responsible and help with a solution.”
But where exactly the pipe is located could also determine if the property owner would have to pay for repairs.
“If it’s on their property, it could be their issue,” Floore wrote. “But notifying Public Works would allow their crews (and possibly MWA) to determine if it’s in the right of way or on private property.”
Do you have a question you want answered? What are you curious about? Let us know at macon.com/curious.
