Country superstar returns to Macon for benefit concert

Macon native Jason Aldean will return home in September.
The three-time Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year will play the Concert for the Kids charity benefit concert on Sept. 6 at the Macon Coliseum. Money raised will benefit the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. Lauren Alaina, a Georgia native who competed on “American Idol,” also will perform at the concert.
“There are a lot of reasons I love doing what I do, but being able to give back to these kids and their families is definitely really important to me,” Aldean said in a news release. “We’ve been able to help support the build of an entirely new facility, so I’m looking forward to seeing how the community shows up for the hospital this year and what we can do to keep helping the people there.”
The past two benefit concerts in Macon have raised over $1.2 million for the hospital, the release states.
“We are so grateful to Jason and his entire team. This will be the third year he has done a concert benefiting the sick and injured kids cared for at the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital. We just can’t thank him enough,” Ellen Terrell, chief development officer at Navicent Health, said in the release.
Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. July 27 and can be bought online at JasonAldean.com, Ticketmaster.com or from the Macon Coliseum’s box office.
