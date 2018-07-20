Your final chance to have a say on Macon's proposed tax increase is nearing

There are three final chances for the public to have a say about a proposed property tax increase in Macon-Bibb County.
Three public hearings will take place before commissioners are scheduled to vote on setting the millage rate Aug. 7.
The public hearings will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 31 and 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St.
The millage rate vote will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 during the regular commission meeting.
The three hearings and commission meeting will be streamed live on MaconBibbTV, Macon-Bibb County’s Facebook page and Cox Channel 14.
The proposed millage rate increase is 4.1 mills, which would result in $135 in additional taxes for a home valued at $100,000 that has a homestead exemption.
There is expected to be push back from some commissioners about the tax increase.
The county’s tax digest, which includes all taxable property, had a slight increase of a little under 1-percent in 2018 compared to last year.
It is the third year in a row for Macon-Bibb’s overall digest to increase.
