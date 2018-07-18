Woman hit by Monroe County deputy while in handcuffs files federal lawsuit

An Ohio woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Monroe County and a deputy convicted of hitting her while she was handcuffed.
The deputy, Sgt. William Jackson, resigned after the incident and later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of simple battery. He was sentenced to two years of probation and had to surrender his law enforcement certification as a condition of the probation, said Assistant District Attorney Paul Hemmann, who prosecuted the case.
Also named as a defendant is former Sheriff John Cary Bittick, who is now U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Georgia. Other deputies and jail staff were named as defendants. The lawsuit alleges they either failed to stop Jackson or failed to render medical care to the woman.
Lt. Lawson Bittick, the former sheriff’s son and spokesman for the department, said he had no comment on the lawsuit because it is pending litigation. Jackson could not be reached for comment.
The woman, Micka Martin, who was 31 at the time, was traveling with her husband and two sons on July 16, 2016, when her husband called the law on her. He alleged she was drinking and covering his eyes while he was trying to drive.
She was arrested and taken to the jail in handcuffs. The lawsuit states she was “highly intoxicated” and had trouble following Jackson’s instructions at the jail. The two were “verbal with each other,” the lawsuit states, and eventually Jackson began hitting her. The incident was captured on surveillance video.
After viewing the video, John Cary Bittick placed Jackson on administrative leave and asked the GBI to investigate.
Martin later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of obstruction and reckless conduct and was sentenced to a year of probation, Hemmann said.
The lawsuit, filed July 12, seeks at least $320,00 in damages, including medical bills, attorney fees and punitive damages.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
