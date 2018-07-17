Hepatitis A is rising in some states. Here’s what you should do, public health officials say

The North Central Health District issued an advisory Monday encouraging people to get the hepatitis A vaccine in light of several outbreaks of the virus across the country.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Arkansas, California, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia are experiencing outbreaks.
Reported cases of hepatitis A in the U.S. had been on the decline between 2006 and 2011 but started to rise in 2012 during a series of outbreaks in multiple states and again between 2015 and 2016, according to the CDC.
The newest multi-state outbreak began in early 2017 and has primarily affected drug users and the homeless, the CDC reports. Out of over 1,900 reported cases between January 2017 and April 2018, 68 percent of those infected reported either drug use, homelessness, or both.
As incidences of hepatitis A have climbed in 10 states, the North Central Health District has suggested that Georgia residents get the hepatitis A immunization as a precaution.
Though Georgia is not experiencing an outbreak, the health district has noted that five cases of the virus have been confirmed in its 13-county district, which includes Bibb and Houston, since June 25. Between 2015 and 2017, the average number of confirmed cases in the region was under three, according to the district.
“Hepatitis A can be a serious illness to anyone that is not vaccinated against the virus,” Amber Erickson, the district’s epidemiologist, said in a news release. “The illness is highly contagious and can quickly spread through a community that is not protected. Not all people infected with the virus will experience obvious symptoms. The only way to know whether or not you’re infected with hepatitis A is to get tested.”
Hepatitis A is a virus that spreads through bodily fluids and can infect people who either come into close contact with someone who is sick or who ingest contaminated material, such as food prepared by an infected person.
Symptoms include stomach pain, fever, vomiting, loss of appetite, joint pain, yellowing of the eyes and skin, and exhaustion. However, those infected with hepatitis A can be contagious for up to two weeks before symptoms even set in, according to the district.
For groups already suffering from poor health conditions, the virus can result in more severe outcomes, such as death, according to the CDC. But in most cases, hepatitis A’s flu-like symptoms can be treated with rest and hydration.
If someone tests positive for hepatitis A, he or she can receive post-exposure treatment to prevent the onset of illness within the first two weeks. Those who haven’t been exposed can protect themselves through vaccination.
To get the hepatitis A vaccine, you can visit your county health department. For more information on immunizations, visit www.northcentralhealthdistrict.org/immunizations.
Samantha Max is a Report for America corps member and reports for The Telegraph with support from the News/CoLab at Arizona State University. Follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/samantha.max.9 and on Twitter @samanthaellimax. Learn more about Report for America at www.reportforamerica.org.
