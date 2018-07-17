Search ends in south Macon for man reported missing on the Ocmulgee River

Tense moments for a Middle Georgia family gave way to relief Tuesday morning when a man reported missing on the Ocmulgee River was found safe.
Macon-Bibb County firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were searching for the man whose family reported him missing when he didn’t return Monday night from a river outing.
The man’s vehicle was left at the Spring Street boat landing, and no one could get in touch with him by phone, authorities said.
At about 9:30 a.m., a DNR helicopter crew found his boat on the river in south Bibb County off Ridgely Court and the Feagin Road area.
The man apparently had camped for the night and was having trouble with his cellphone.
When they reached him at about 11 a.m., he was unharmed and safe, according to authorities, who fanned out in the neighborhood along the river.
