Macon Bacon security scrutinized after mom’s Facebook post alleges sex trafficking attempt

A mother’s public Facebook post alleging a sex trafficking attempt at a Macon Bacon game is raising concerns about security at the ballpark.
Tracy Allen, who is a youth director at Macon’s Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, took a group to Luther Williams Field Friday night.
After 9:15 p.m., her 13-year-old twins and their friend didn’t come back to the stands for several minutes, and she became concerned.
Allen texted one of her daughters, who said she was “talking to a friend.”
Looking over the top of the stands, Allen saw the three girls speaking to what appeared to be another teen who was looking left and right until he made eye contact with an older man, the post stated.
As Allen called down to the girls, the young man looked up and then disappeared along with the older man.
The girls ran back up to the stands and told Allen that the younger man was asking them questions, and the older man had walked back and forth a few times and at one point fist-bumped the younger man.
“As the girls were telling me all of this and as I witnessed it go down, my heart remained in the pit of my stomach,” Allen wrote on Facebook the next morning. “There is absolutely no doubt in my mind what was about to take place. If you haven’t figured that out yet, I’m talking about sex trafficking.”
Allen, the daughter of Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Joe Allen, is a trained investigator with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services and was “very shaken,” her father told The Telegraph.
Her Facebook post was shared more than 3,000 times by Monday morning, and hundreds of people commented.
Although a couple of commenters were skeptical that the men actually were trying to lure the girls away or scout them for sex trafficking, most of the comments expressed safety concerns and thanked Allen for bringing the incident to light.
Tracy Allen’s experience convinced Mary Smith that she wouldn’t be going to the stadium at Central City Park until security is enhanced, Smith’s comment stated.
A Telegraph staffer who attended Friday’s game said Macon Bacon workers were staffing a metal detector at the entrance, but he did not notice any uniformed security guards inside the gates.
Allen noted the gates are open in the late innings, which could have allowed anyone to gain entrance to the park.
She said she reported the incident to a Macon Bacon staff member who told her there are no security cameras.
Allen also said she filed an incident report with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The report was not available Monday.
The Telegraph talked with a Macon Bacon representative Monday morning and left an inquiry about the incident and the organization’s security measures for fan development manager Jason Wright, who reportedly was in a meeting at the time and did not immediately return the phone message.
Joe Allen said his daughter is initially declining to speak to reporters until she hears something from the Macon Bacon or the sheriff’s office.
“I was at a family friendly place that I had deemed ‘safe’ and it almost cost me my entire world,” she wrote on Facebook. “I can’t explain how sick I feel to my stomach. The FEAR is still very much embedded.”
