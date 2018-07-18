Reversing consolidation would be unprecedented in Georgia, government group says

How can we reverse the consolidation of Macon-Bibb County?
That was the question posed to us by a reader through Macon Me Curious
, a project of the Center for Collaborative Journalism in partnership with The Telegraph and GPB Macon. Macon Me Curious takes questions from the community and assigns reporters to find the answers.
The debate over the success, or lack thereof, of the consolidation of Macon-Bibb County continues among residents nearly five years after the combination.
The Telegraph contacted the Association County Commissioners of Georgia to find out what the process of reversing the merger would require.
The answer is not clear on what it takes to “de-consolidate” in Georgia, according to the ACCG.
The reader has “asked a most interesting question, one which we have not pondered, has no clear answer, and a case which would indeed be unprecedented,” ACCG Deputy Legislative Director Todd Edwards wrote in an email.
That’s because although Georgia’s Constitution lays out the process for consolidation, it does not detail how the opposite would happen.
Edwards said, however, it would make sense that the “de-consolidation” process would be similar to the one that takes place to approve a merger.
The following steps were taken when Macon and Bibb County consolidated in 2014:
There were negotiations between city and county officials before a new charter was crafted.
Then, came the approval of the consolidation from the state Legislature, which also enabled residents to decide by referendum vote.
“Accordingly, while we may assume that the processes for consolidation and de-consolidation would reverse-mirror each other (referendum and vote), one cannot be certain how the General Assembly might go about this process,” Edwards wrote.
