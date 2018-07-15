Man charged with attempted robbery of Waffle House

A man was arrested in the attempted robbery of a Macon Waffle House early Sunday.
The incident happened at about 4:16 a.m. at the Waffle House at 4285 Pio Nono Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. A man placed an order then demanded money from an employee.
When the employee told him they could not open the register, the man fled. A lookout was placed for the man’s vehicle and a Georgia State trooper spotted one matching the description. After a brief chase Jonathan Lamar McBride, 37, of Warner Robins was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, the release stated.
