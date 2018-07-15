Woman stabbed to death during argument

A woman was stabbed to death during an argument early Sunday morning and another woman was charged with murder.
Bibb County deputies were called to a home at 668 Pebble Street at about 2:30 a.m., according to a release. They found Ebony Smith, 35, unconscious on the ground outside her vehicle. She had a stab wound to her upper chest.
Brandi Nicole Dixon, 33, was charged with murder. Dixon was treated at the Medical Center, Navicent Health with a head injury caused by Smith striking her in the head with a gun in self defense, the release stated. After treatment, Dixon was taken to the Bibb County jail.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the homicide is Bibb’s 23rd of the year.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
