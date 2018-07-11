Train hits man walking on railroad tracks

Watson Boulevard was blocked for a couple of hours Tuesday night after a man was hit by a train.
At about 6 p.m., 36-year-old Edward Gough was walking on the railroad tracks as the Norfolk Southern train approached, Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said.
Gough was hit between Duke Avenue and Green Street.
"The pedestrian was conscious, standing and talking with officers before being transported to the hospital," Parson stated in an email to The Telegraph.
Railroad tracks are private property and walking on them is considered trespassing, according to Operation Lifesaver.
Not only can it be a deadly safety risk, violators can be ticketed and fined.
The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating the crash.
