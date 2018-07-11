This ‘Elsa’ carries a gun in sheriff deputy’s rendition of Disney hit ‘Let It Go’

A Bibb County sheriff's deputy turned to one of Disney's greatest hits as he joined a national law enforcement lip syncing challenge this week.
Deputy William Hamrick heard the buzz that began June 19 in Texas with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and is sweeping the country.
"Friends and family kept saying, 'When is Bibb County going to do one?' which became 'When are you going to do one?' " Hamrick said Wednesday morning, two days after his rendition of "Let it Go" went viral on the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Striving to be different, he consulted one of his nieces about the best selection.
"When you ask a 4-year-old what Disney song to sing, of course, it's going to be 'Frozen,' " he said.
The 28-year-old deputy who grew up in Macon doesn't have children of his own but gets a healthy dose of kids' movies when his nine nieces and nephews visit.
Hamrick also spent 45 minutes waiting for the "Frozen" ride at Disney, and the song stuck in his head.
After a couple of rehearsals, he was able to record his video in one take while sitting in his parked patrol car.
"If it's a song I like, I can pretty much lip sync it," he said.
Growing up with older sisters, he had perfected Vanilla Ice's hit "Ice, Ice Baby."
Since his three minute and 40 seconds-long video went public, he's gotten a lot of positive feedback.
"A lot of people said it's kinda funny, a male cop singing this Disney song," Hamrick said.
He did have to explain to at least one critic that he shot the video while parked in the driveway, not while driving.
The five-year veteran of the sheriff's office dedicated his video to "all of the children who hug deputies and officers goodbye every shift."
The Bibb sheriff's office has playfully challenged the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office to join in the fun.
"It's just a way to connect with officers across the nation and try to blow off a little steam," he said.
The unofficial competition helps "humanize law enforcement" the Bibb sheriff's Facebook page said.
Hamrick admits he's not musically inclined.
"I sing in the car, and my wife hates it, but that's about as far as it goes."
Comments