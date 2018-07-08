Badly decomposed body found in Macon home

A badly decomposed body was found in a Macon home on Sunday, but no foul play is suspected.
Eddie Lee Johnson, 61, was found dead in an apartment on Dove Street. Jones said Johnson is believed to have been dead for several days. Jones noted that each year bodies are found days after the person has died.
"Please check on your neighbors," Jones said.
At about 2 p.m. a neighbor called 911 after smelling an odor coming from the apartment. Jones said Johnson is believed to have died from natural causes.
