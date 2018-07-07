66-year-old Macon man struck by car when walking across Spring Street

A 66-year-old Macon man was struck by a car while crossing Spring Street near Riverside Drive late Friday.
George Miller was taken to Navicent Health, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
Miller remained in critical but stable condition Saturday morning, sheriff's Sgt. Clay Williams said.
Miller walked in front of Honda Civic that was traveling north from Riverside Drive about 11:30 p.m., the release said.
The accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
