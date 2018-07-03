You can now see this centuries old document at Fort Hawkins

Mercer University history professor Eric Klingelhofer, right, reads the 1804 handwritten letter by military contractor Thomas Maunger to Congress informing them of conditions in Middle Georgia at the time. Klingelhofer said he received the letter from his father, a collector, and he gave it to Mercer University years later. It will be on display soon at the Fort Hawkins visitor center. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com