Your fireworks and Independence Day celebrations could be against the law

Be careful how you plan to celebrate the Fourth of July or you could lose your independence.

Drinking and driving might land you in jail but there are other ways to run afoul of the law.

Personal fireworks displays are allowed but are under strict time restrictions.

Fireworks can be used between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. on most days but there is an extension on July 4.

Firecrackers and other exploding canisters can be used between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Independence Day which falls on a Wednesday this year, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office..

No one under 18 years old should be allowed to discharge fireworks and an adult should always be present.

Sheriff's deputies are also urging you to refrain from illegal celebratory gunfire.

Reckless firing of guns and shooting bullets within 50 yards of a public street or highway are illegal.

"When you fire something up in the air, it must come down," the release stated. "Stray bullets can damage personal property and it can cause personal injury or even death."

Law enforcement will not be taking a holiday Wednesday and officers will be out making sure everyone abides by the law.

Anyone noticing illegal activity is urged to call 478-751-7500 or your local law enforcement agency.