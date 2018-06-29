Macon parents let son smoke pot to stop seizures. ACLU wants the family reunited.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia is asking a judge to reunite a Macon couple with their epileptic son whom they let smoke marijuana to stop his seizures.
The court brief was filed in Twiggs County Juvenile Court in support of Suzeanna and Matthew Brill, to protect "their fundamental right to parent and obtain the medical treatment they need" for their 15-year-old son, according to an ACLU news release.
The Brills were jailed April 20 on reckless conduct charges, which resulted in their son being placed in the care of the Division of Family and Children Services.
The teenager suffered a seizure the day he was taken from his home and was hospitalized. He flat-lined 15 times, the release said.
“Georgia is tearing vulnerable children away from their parents and placing them in danger based on inexcusable ignorance about the proven medical benefits of marijuana use,” Sean J. Young, legal director of the ACLU of Georgia, said in the release.
"Already, 31 states have passed comprehensive medical marijuana reform that would have allowed the Brills to give their son the necessary medical treatment he urgently needs," Young said. "Georgia needs to join the rest of the country and pass comprehensive medical marijuana reform before we put any more lives at risk.”
The Brills were not reached for comment Friday.
Before allowing the teenager to smoke marijuana, the Brills had sought the care of a doctor, administered the prescribed medicine and had tried THC oil, the only legal form of medical marijuana in Georgia, the release said. But nothing worked.
"To end the horror of helplessly watching their child convulse several times a day, the Brills treated their son’s epilepsy in the only way proven to be most effective: smoking the plant itself, which immediately stopped his seizures," the release said.
The teenager remained seizure-free for more than 70 days as a result of the Brills' decision to medicate their son with marijuana, the release said.
The ACLU brief “urges this court to return (the son) back to his rightful home with parents who love him and want nothing but the very best to help him live and lead a healthy and happy life.”
A New York Times article brought national attention to the arrests.
Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum came under fire — receiving profane e-mails, nasty phone calls and threats that prompted a news conference.
A judicial review hearing is scheduled for Monday morning before Twiggs County Juvenile Judge Samuel Hilbun.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
