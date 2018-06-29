Driver dead after crash, but it might not have been the impact that killed him

A 38-year-old south Macon man died Friday morning after a crash off Eisenhower Parkway.
William D. Barber is believed to have suffered a medical emergency at about 10:20 a.m. as he was headed west in a 2003 Ford Expedition on U.S. 80 near Oglesby Place, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Barber crossed into a ditch and hit a parked U-Haul truck near the intersection.
No one was inside the truck, and no one else was hurt.
Barber was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead by Coroner Leon Jones.
He didn't appear to have suffered a fatal injury, Jones said.
"I didn't see any blood or trauma anywhere," he said.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating the crash, and anyone with information is urged to call 478-751-7500 and leave a message for the on-call accident investigator.
Comments