Planning to drive on the Fourth? You might want to head to the gas pumps early

Even if you're not headed out of town for the July 4 holiday, you might want to fill up soon at the pumps. Gas prices are expected to rise, AAA predicted.
Oil prices soared to their highest level in more than three years Wednesday, at $72.76 per barrel, according to a AAA news release.
“It looks like the fun is over for motorists who have enjoyed a month-long streak of declining gas prices,” Georgia AAA spokesman Garrett Townsend said in the release.
"Normally, an oil increase of this magnitude would signal a 20-cent increase in gasoline," Townsend said. "However, strong production of summer gasoline should help prevent that big of a spike.
"For now, motorists should expect an increase of 5-10 cents before the holiday," he said.
But if you hurry, you might be in luck.
On Friday morning, the gas prices at several stations in Warner Robins and Macon were below both the state average of $2.68 a gallon and the national average of $2.85 a gallon.
In Macon, gas was $2.46 a gallon at Sam's Club, 4701 Log Cabin Drive; $2.49 at Kroger, 4700 Hartley Bridge Road, near Interstate 75; and $2.52 at Circle K, 4001 Northside Drive and Forest Hill Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
In Warner Robins, gas was $2.44 at Kroger, 3094 Watson Blvd., and $2.45 at EnMarket, 609 S. Houston Lake Road and Leverett Road.
Gas was also cheaper than the state and national average early Friday at several Columbus stations. Prices were $2.38 a gallon at Liberty, 4206 Victory Drive and Morgan Street; $2.42 at Marathon, 401 Veterans Pkwy. and Victory Drive; and $2.47 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 7400 Blackman Road and J.R. Allen Parkway, according to GasBuddy.com.
July 4 travelers can expect to pay an average of $2.90 a gallon across the nation, GasBuddy.com predicted.
That's the highest price for the holiday since 2014.
