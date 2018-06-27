Bibb County head-on crash sends three people to hospital - including 7-year-old child

A head-on crash Wednesday afternoon sent three people to the hospital, including a 7-year-old child.
The child was listed in stable condition, and the child's mother, Whitney Wilson, 23, of Macon, was in critical but stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
About 4 p.m., a red Honda Accord driven by Wilson collided with a gold Ford Mustang convertible driven by William D. Flanders, 21, of Macon, at the intersection of Millerfield Road and New Clinton Road in east Bibb County, the release said.
Flanders was listed stable condition at Coliseum Northside Hospital, according to the BCSO.
The crash remains under investigation by the BCSO's traffic division.
