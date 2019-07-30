Databases
How did your school district stack up this year? Check GA Milestone test scores to find out.
The Georgia Department of Education recently released the scores for the 2019 Georgia Milestones test, which measures how proficient students in certain grades are in certain subjects.
This year’s scores “showed strong gains” on the test administered this past spring, said Meghan Frick, spokeswoman for the state department of education.
“Scores increased or held steady on 25 of 26 assessments – the strongest overall gains recorded in the five years the assessment has been administered,” according to an email from Frick.
Use The Telegraph’s database below to find out how students in your school district performed.
Click “Search” to browse all districts.
The “percentage of proficient learners” represents the portion of students who are considered to be on track to becoming college or career-ready, according to the Georgia Department of Education’s website.
Note: Some or all scores were unavailable for the Atlanta Area School for the Deaf, Georgia Academy for the Blind, Georgia School for the Deaf, Slam Academy of Atlanta, Odyssey School, International Charter Academy of Georgia and Taliaferro County schools.
For Middle Georgia scores by district and school, search here:
