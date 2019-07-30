How did your school district stack up this year? Check GA Milestone test scores to find out.

Macon school counselor gives Georgia Milestones tips Vineville Academy counselor Carra Floyd gives fourth-graders tips for preparing for the Georgia Milestones assessments, which are about to begin. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vineville Academy counselor Carra Floyd gives fourth-graders tips for preparing for the Georgia Milestones assessments, which are about to begin.

The Georgia Department of Education recently released the scores for the 2019 Georgia Milestones test, which measures how proficient students in certain grades are in certain subjects.

This year’s scores “showed strong gains” on the test administered this past spring, said Meghan Frick, spokeswoman for the state department of education.

“Scores increased or held steady on 25 of 26 assessments – the strongest overall gains recorded in the five years the assessment has been administered,” according to an email from Frick.

Use The Telegraph’s database below to find out how students in your school district performed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Click “Search” to browse all districts.

The “percentage of proficient learners” represents the portion of students who are considered to be on track to becoming college or career-ready, according to the Georgia Department of Education’s website.

Note: Some or all scores were unavailable for the Atlanta Area School for the Deaf, Georgia Academy for the Blind, Georgia School for the Deaf, Slam Academy of Atlanta, Odyssey School, International Charter Academy of Georgia and Taliaferro County schools.

For Middle Georgia scores by district and school, search here: