How will Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate affect Mercer employees? Important dates, more

Mercer University faculty and staff will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine under the new executive order from President Joe Biden that mandates all federal contractors and their employees be vaccinated.

All full-time and part-time employees will have to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, according to an email sent to employees by university administration. This includes student employees.

Employees will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Morderna, or two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Around 90% of the faculty and staff are already fully vaccinated., according to the email. But those who are not currently vaccinated must submit proof of vaccination no later than Dec. 8. Because Mercer has federal contracts, there is no option to submit to weekly testing instead.

For workers getting the Pfizer vaccine, the first dose must be no later than Nov. 3 and the second dose must be taken no later than Nov. 24. For those receiving the Moderna vaccine, the first dose no later than Oct. 27 and the second dose no later than Nov. 24. The Johnson & Johnson single dose must be taken by Nov. 24.

Employees can submit a written request for a medical or religious exemption. Mercer will be required to fire employees who are not vaccinated and do not receive an exemption.