Georgia hospitals are going on ‘diversion.’ What that means and how it affects you

As coronavirus cases continue to surge statewide, Georgia hospitals are, at times, declaring themselves on diversion.

Diversion is a term specific to ambulance transports and is used to request that EMS personnel transport patients to other local facilities if possible, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

If a hospital declares itself as “on diversion,” patients will likely be taken to another hospital for treatment, assuming they have the resources to take the patient.

The status of Georgia’s hospitals can be found on the Georgia Coordinating Center website. The website changes frequently throughout the day and may not accurately reflect a hospital’s status when a resident views it.

For example, Columbus’ three hospitals (St. Francis-Emory Healthcare and Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown and Northside campuses) were listed as having “severe” overcrowding around 2 p.m. Monday, but St. Francis was the only one listed as on diversion.

Diversion does not apply to individuals seeking emergency medical care, the release said. Individuals experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or visit their local emergency department.

Jessica Word Roberts, senior communication specialist for Piedmont Columbus Regional, said diversion happens frequently and that even during normal times, bed availability can fluctuate.

“Diverson is a situation that arises when Emergency Department and inpatient beds fill up,” Roberts said. “EMS providers are instructed to take patients requiring a bed elsewhere, a frequent occurrence for hospitals and one that transpired this week.”

However, Piedmont is continuing to treat patients for both routine and emergent visits and labor and delivery, she said.

To help keep hospital emergency departments open and able to treat medical emergencies, anyone seeking COVID testing should not go to a hospital, DPH said. Testing locations around Georgia can be found on the DPH website.

COVID vaccinations can also help reduce the strain on EMS and healthcare workers, DPH said. Vaccination locations can also be found through DPH’s website.

DPH urges Georgians 12 and older to get vaccinated, wear a mask in public settings where social distancing is not possible and wash their hands frequently.