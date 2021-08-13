Father and son used fake COVID vaccine cards for vacation in Hawaii, officials say

Norbert and Trevor Chung arrested at Honolulu’s airport in connection to fake COVID vaccination cards, violating Hawaii’s Safe Travels program, officials said. AP

A father and son were arrested at Honolulu’s airport after officials said they used fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to try to bypass the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Norbert Chung, 57, and Trevor Chung, 19, were arrested at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye Airport on Sunday after authorities said they violated Hawaii’s Safe Travels program, which allows U.S. tourists to bypass the 10-day quarantine if they prove that they’re fully vaccinated, USA Today reported.

The Department of the Attorney General spokesperson Gary Yamashiroya said investigators arrested the Chungs after getting a “tip from a community member,” and they were arraigned Thursday, according to the publication.

The Chungs could each face up to a year in prison and a fine up to $5,000 for falsifying a vaccination card, Hawaii News Now reported.

“In reality, you’re taking a big risk and a big chance of falsifying documents that, in most states, getting the vaccine and PCR test is free, or of a nominal fee, and so why you would try and attempt that or do it through a falsified document, really you have to ask why,” said Joe Logan from the investigative division of the attorney general’s office, according to KITV.

Hawaii has reported more than 49,000 coronavirus cases as of Aug. 13 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Hawaii’s Department of Health.