Walgreens offering $25 in cash rewards to customers who get vaccinated. Here’s when

Walgreens is giving away $25 in Cash Rewards to customers who get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offer is valid June 22-26. jking@tricityherald.com

Walgreens is on a mission to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens will receive $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards, or a Walgreens gift card.

But you’ll have to act fast. The offer is only valid June 22 through June 26, according to a company news release.

The cash perks are part of a nationwide push to get more shots in arms as President Joe Biden aims for at least 70% of U.S. adults to be vaccinated by July 4 — a goal that may be out of reach.

Walgreens isn’t giving up on the effort, however, and said it has extended hours on Fridays this month at nearly 4,000 stores to better accommodate walk-in appointments. Those looking to get vaccinated can also set up an appointment online or call 1-800-Walgreens to find available appointments nearby.

Parents and guardians of kids between 12 and 15 years old who get the shot can redeem the cash reward on their child’s behalf if they’re a myWalgreens member. Otherwise, customers can call Walgreens at 866-614-7029 to have their reward loaded onto a store gift card.

“Walgreens already has more than 400 24-hour pharmacy locations across the country where individuals can receive the vaccine at their convenience,” according to the company’s website, which adds that shots are readily available at stores nationwide.

As of June 21, over 150 million Americans — or about 45% of the population — have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 53% of Americans aged 12 and older have completed vaccination.