New COVID-19 order bans school districts from mandating masks. What to know

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a new executive order Friday that bans schools from requiring masks and eliminates existing COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants, bars, childcare facilities, live performance venues and other organizations.

The order, which takes effect May 31 and lasts through June 15, leaves limited guidelines for long-term care facilities, schools and school districts. The new order prevents local school districts from relying on Georgia’s public health state of emergency to require masking among workers and students while on campus.

Local governments are still allowed to mandate mask use if the 14-day case rate is equal to or greater than 100 cases per 100,000 people under the order.

“As hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and percent positive tests all continue to decline — and with vaccinations on the rise - Georgians deserve to fully return to normal,” Kemp said in a statement. “With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed.”

