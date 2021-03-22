Remembering those we lost: Telegraph launches COVID-19 Memorial Project

Coronavirus

The first case of COVID-19 hit Middle Georgia on March 18 last year: since then there have been tens of thousands of cases and thousands of deaths due to the virus.

The Telegraph is planning a project to remember those who have died over the last year, and we need your help. We’ve put together a Google form below that asks a few questions about your family member or friend who died from the coronavirus. We’ll use that information in an upcoming story to highlight what made them special to you and their community.

Please submit your information into the form below and send your photos and videos that you would like to share of your loved one to jbaxley@macon.com. Some may be chosen to be featured in a larger story as part of this project. If you are unable to view the form on your mobile device click here.

