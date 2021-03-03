Atrium Navicent Health and Bibb schools partner to give teachers COVID vaccines

A Macon hospital has partnered with the Bibb County School District to provide COVID-19 vaccines for district teachers and staff next week.

Atrium Health Navicent will provide vaccines on March 13 by appointment only for Bibb County teachers. Additional details on the event and how to sign up for the appointments will be released to schools.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that teachers would be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine on March 8 and would be moved into the Phase 1A+ after initially being slated for Phase 1B.

“Caring for those in our community who provide care for the most vulnerable is another part of our role in improving our community’s health and wellness,” Atrium Health Navicent President and CEO Delvecchio Finley said. “We want to do what we can to help teachers, students and school staff feel safe as they enter classrooms each day.”

In addition to the vaccination event, Atrium Health Navicent will also provide vaccines to teachers and other Georgians who are eligible under Phase 1A+ beginning March 8 at their new drive-thru location at the Family Health Center and at The Wellness Center. Atrium Navicent Health is also in contact with other school districts in the Middle Georgia area to begin vaccinating those educators.

“COVID-19 has proven, we are always better when we work together and this is a perfect demonstration of how partnerships make our community better and stronger,” Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones said. “We understand the importance of schools being open and this effort helps us provide another layer of safety for our students and staff, and provides our employees with peace of mind as they work in their classrooms with students.”

Current eligible Georgians include:

Those over 65 and their caregivers

Healthcare personnel

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Law enforcement

Pre-K through 12 educators and staff (Starting March 8)

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (Starting March 8)