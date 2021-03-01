What to know about Macon’s new COVID-19 vaccine site that opens Wednesday

A new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open on Wednesday in Macon.

Atrium Health Navicent announced the vaccination site would open at the Family Health Center at 3780 Eisenhower Parkway in an effort to get more Middle Georgians vaccinated.

“Expanding access to the vaccines is another way that Atrium Health Navicent is on the front line of the pandemic fight,” Atrium Health Navicent President and CEO Delvecchio Finley said. “We’re proud to open this drive-thru vaccination site and encourage everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine when they’re able.”

Vaccines will be available to those who qualify under the Phase 1A+. This includes first responders, healthcare workers and those who are at least 65 years old. On March 8, that list will expand to include Pre-K through 12th grade educators and staff, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers and parents of children with complex medical conditions.

Vaccines are also available by appointment at The Wellness Center at 3797 Northside Drive in Macon. To schedule an appointment at either location, visit www.CovidsafeGA.org or call 478-633-7233.