Coronavirus
COVID by the numbers: The latest data on cases, vaccines and more in Middle Georgia
While local health departments, private pharmacies and hospitals are vaccinating tens of thousands of Georgians a week against COVID-19, cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to fluctuate in Middle Georgia as people’s habits change and new variants spread. The Telegraph will publish regular updates to track these changes with weekly and biweekly averages.
COVID-19 cases
- 4,474: The current 7-day moving average of new coronavirus cases in Georgia, down from a mid-January peak of more than 9,000 cases a day, according to data from the New York Times.
- 68: The average of new COVID-19 cases in Bibb County over the past week, the highest rate in Middle Georgia. Houston County is second with 55.
- 919,000: The number of coronavirus cases reported in Georgia since March.
Coronavirus-related deaths
- 122.6: The daily average in deaths for the last seven days in Georgia
- 3: The daily average of deaths in Bibb County over the past week, the most in Middle Georgia. Houston County averages one coronavirus-related death a day.
- 14,600: The cumulative total of deaths in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic
Hospitalizations
- 3,715: The number of Georgians were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Feb. 8. n average of 4,120 over the past week.
26%: The decline in people hospitalized due to the coronavirus over the past two weeks, down from a mid-January high of more than 6,100 patients.
11.8%: The average number of COVID-19 tests coming back as positive over the past week. According to the CDC, the goal should be less than 5%. This indicates that not enough people are being tested. Georgia tested an average of 30,474 people a day over the same time period.
Vaccine updates
- 1.2 million: The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by the state since December.
- 7,800: The number of vaccine doses requested by the Bibb County Health Department. The department has only received 3,600 doses, according to the vaccine order list from the Georgia Department of Health. Health departments in the North Central Health District, which covers 13 Middle Georgia counties, have routinely received fewer doses than requested since the vaccine was made available to the state’s over 2,100 enrolled providers.
Comments