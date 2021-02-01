Nurses reunite COVID-positive couple married 63 years for ‘date’ at Illinois hospital

Nurses conspired to reunited Frank and Terry Martinez for a “dinner date” during their stay at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. The couple has been married 63 years. HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital Facebook

After days apart, a long-married couple positive for COVID-19 was reunited for a special date night thanks to two kind-hearted nurses at an Illinois hospital.

Masako “Terry” Martinez, 86, checked into St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon on January 22. Just three days later, her husband of 63 years, Frank Martinez, 93, followed suit, Fox News reported. Both were positive for COVID-19.

The pair were being treated in different areas of the hospital — a tough feat for the duo described as “inseparable and very dependent on each other” by a family member, the hospital wrote in a Facebook post.

Their story tugged on the heartstrings of two nurses, Kim Presson and Hannah Schlemer, who hatched a plan.

They orchestrated a special “dinner date” for the Martinezes — right there in the hospital.

“They were able to see each other, hold hands and eat together for the evening,” the hospital said, “just as they have done for so many years.”

Presson said Frank Martinez is most concerned with his wife’s well-being, despite his own health issues, Fox reported.

“Just the history of them struck a special chord for me,” she told the network. “I know it’s hard for the all our patients being here so anything we can do to bring them a little bit of joy is always important to us at St. Elizabeth’s.”

Frank Martinez, a local legend in O’Fallon, rang in his 93rd birthday in July with a great deal of fanfare from the community.

A surprise parade with more than 40 vehicles passed by the Martinez home to honor the Navy veteran, complete with police patrol cars and a fire truck.

Frank Martinez spent 24 years serving his country aboard aircraft carriers and oilers, destroyers and minesweepers during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, the O’Fallon Progress previously reported.

He moved to O’Fallon in 1968 and started work in the civil service at Scott Air Force Base where he stayed until his retirement at age 68.