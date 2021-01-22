Georgia health department reports more than 160 COVID deaths, 6,500 new cases Friday

Georgia reported more 160 deaths on Friday and 6,500 new COVID-19 cases across the state.

On Tuesday, the state set a single-day record with 170 reported coronavirus-related deaths. Friday, Georgia reported 162 more.

As cases and deaths continue to spike across the state and the U.S., colleges and universities are navigating the pandemic as students recently returned to campus for the spring semester. Here are the COVID-19 cases reported by local and state universities this week:

Georgia College: 30 student cases and 29 employee cases since Jan. 1.

Mercer University: The university administered 1,233 tests across all campuses including Macon, Atlanta and Savannah or the week of Jan. 15-21. There were 61 positives tests, including 36 on the Macon campus. Mercer tested 4,251 from Dec. 30-Jan. 14 with 252 positives across all of its campuses, including 156 on the Macon campus. This was part of the mandatory testing to start the semester in an attempt to limit the spread upon students returning to campus.

Middle Georgia State University: It reported 47 student cases and seven employee cases from Jan. 11-18. The university has reported 283 student cases and 62 employee cases across all of its campus since the state of the pandemic.

University of Georgia: UGA reported 310 positive cases for the week of Jan. 4-10 and reported 261 positive cases for the week of Jan. 11-17.

Wesleyan College: The college has reported seven student cases and two employee cases since the Spring semester began on Jan 11.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 36,029 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Friday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 36,029. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 11,274.

Deaths: 951. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 7,445. Bibb is next with 7,409 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 3,549 per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia.

Bibb 11,274 cases - 277 deaths





Houston 8,207 - 138





Baldwin 3,308 - 81





Laurens 3,248- 122





Monroe 1,535 - 70

Peach 1,498 - 34





Washington 1,411 - 30





Jones 1,298 - 23





Dodge 1,003 - 51





Bleckley 725 - 33

Wilkinson 641 - 20

Pulaski 516 - 26





Macon 479 - 16

Twiggs 452 - 21

Crawford 434 - 9

DPH reported 6,515 new cases across the state and 162 new deaths Friday.