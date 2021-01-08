In new order, mayor issues warning to Macon businesses not following COVID rules

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller signed an executive order Friday to address the spread of the coronavirus in the county.

The order is tied to Gov. Brian Kemp’s public health emergency, according to a news release.

“While many people are doing their part by wearing a mask, not attending large gatherings, and practicing social distancing, I am seeing too many pictures of people and businesses ignoring the threat we face. We have to take action in order to avoid future, more severe health consequences,” Miller said in the release.

Sheriff David Davis said, for the most part, his deputies will continue doing what they have been when it comes to monitoring places where health precautions are not being followed.

“One of the problems that has been an issue is some of these special-event permits that have (been) approved. There winds up being a lot of people there in close proximity,” Davis said. “So that’s one of the things we will be looking at.”

The sheriff said in some nightclubs and bars “people were getting a little bit lax in the social distancing. I guess it’s hard to drink alcohol when you’re wearing a mask.”

He said the redoubled efforts are “as much to emphasize the importance of prudence as it is to get people to comply by force of law.”

Davis said he and his deputies have to enforce what the governor decrees.

New rules

The order enacts the following:

Applicants of special event alcohol licenses will have to provide a floor plan and square footage of the event space, and limit attendance to one person for every 150 square feet of public space.

The order asks the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to enforce the Governor’s Executive Order and issue citations, especially concerning gatherings in large groups at bars, nightclubs and similar live performance events.

It requests that the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office track the number of citations issued to each business location

Businesses will be ordered to close and cease operations for the duration of the public health emergency if they receive two citations.

The order asks the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to revoke all alcohol licenses of a business ordered to close and cease operations.

“Because COVID-19 continues to be a menace to individuals everywhere, we support this action by Mayor Miller,” Davis said in the release. “Deputies will monitor locations – particularly bars, nightclubs, and other public events – where the potential for large gatherings exists. If necessary, citations will be issued for serious and repeated violations.”