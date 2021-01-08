Georgia reports more than 10,000 COVID cases, the most ever in a single day

For the second time in the past week, Georgia has set a new record for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

According to data from Georgia’s Department of Public Health, 10,393 new cases were reported Friday throughout the state.





Friday’s new case total topped the previous record of 8,764 new cases reported on January 1.

Adults ages 30-59 made up the largest number of cases out of any age group with roughly 2,932 cases. Adults 60 and older account for 1,357 cases; adults 18-29 account for 1,230 cases; and children ages 0-17 account for 685.57 cases. The age of patients for 231 new cases is unknown.

The counties with the highest number of reported coronavirus cases are Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Hall.

COVID-19 by the numbers

80 new deaths were reported in Georgia Friday. The highest number of deaths reported in a single day in Georgia is 129 deaths on Aug. 11.

14,381 test results were reported Friday, and 21.8% of those tests were positive. An average of 19.9% of tests have been positive in the past seven days in Georgia.

391 new hospitalizations were reported Friday.

620,247 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Georgia since the start of the pandemic.