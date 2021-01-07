Coronavirus

Next phase of COVID vaccine distribution starts soon in Middle GA. Who can get it?

The state health department is opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to senior citizens, law enforcement officers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Middle Georgia.

Beginning Monday, individuals can schedule an vaccination appointment, although appointment and vaccine availability is limited through January, according to a release from the North Central Health District. The NCHD covers Georgians in 13 counties: Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson

Who can request the vaccine

How do I make an appointment?

To schedule an appointment, call the NCHD at 1-844-987-0099. Appointments are available Mondays through Saturdays, although the “vaccine is in high demand and individuals calling to schedule an appointment should not expect to receive” it immediately.

Pharmacies, doctors’ offices and other healthcare providers will also vaccine providers, although none have publicly announced vaccine availability in Middle Georgia.

Other FAQs

Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard is the senior editor of the Macon Telegraph, moving to Middle Georgia in February of 2020. Caleb has previously worked as the managing editor of the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times, the executive editor of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript and the executive editor of the Greenville (Texas) Herald-Banner. He’s a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and enjoys reading, writing and watching the Dallas Mavericks or Texas Rangers in his spare time.
