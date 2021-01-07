Next phase of COVID vaccine distribution starts soon in Middle GA. Who can get it?

The state health department is opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to senior citizens, law enforcement officers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Middle Georgia.

Beginning Monday, individuals can schedule an vaccination appointment, although appointment and vaccine availability is limited through January, according to a release from the North Central Health District. The NCHD covers Georgians in 13 counties: Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson

Who can request the vaccine

Healthcare providers: This group includes paid and unpaid people serving in a healthcare setting who have the potential for direct exposure to patients or infectious materials and includes, but is no limited to: physicians, nurses, dentists, laboratory workers, environmental services, EMS, fire department that provides health services, etc.

Employees and residents of long-term care facilities , such as nursing homes

Adults age 65+ and their caregivers (caregivers as applicable)

Law enforcement, fire personnel (including volunteer fire departments), dispatchers and 911 operators

How do I make an appointment?

To schedule an appointment, call the NCHD at 1-844-987-0099. Appointments are available Mondays through Saturdays, although the “vaccine is in high demand and individuals calling to schedule an appointment should not expect to receive” it immediately.

Pharmacies, doctors’ offices and other healthcare providers will also vaccine providers, although none have publicly announced vaccine availability in Middle Georgia.

Other FAQs

Vaccine will be provided by appointment at drive-thru points of distribution. Only those with an appointment will be allowed at these locations.

Do not call the local health department for an appointment - vaccination is not conducted at all county health departments at this time.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including safety information, vaccination consent form, EUA documents, post-vaccination reporting, eligibility and more, visit NCHD52.org/covidvaccine.

For additional Georgia COVID-19 vaccine information, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.