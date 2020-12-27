‘We’re starving.’ Americans brace for even harder times as COVID unemployment aid ends

FILE - In this July 15, 2020, file photo, job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Neb. Millions of Americans have lost their unemployment benefits after Trump refused to sign a COVID-19 relief bill. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) AP

Millions of Americans lost their unemployment benefits overnight Saturday after President Donald Trump refused to sign a COVID-19 relief and spending bill unless the amount of money included in direct payments to most Americans increased from $600 to $2,000.

Congress passed the $900 billion package last week after months of on-again, off-again negotiations over the legislation’s price tag and key components.

In addition to another round of stimulus checks, the proposed package includes extended unemployment benefits and an eviction moratorium, among other things.

But Trump’s refusal to sign the bill into law puts its future in limbo, frustrating the millions of Americans who are out of work and in need of aid.

“I only have $100 left to my name,” said Jo Marie Hernandez, USA Today reported. “My whole world is shattered. We can’t wait a few weeks for help. We’re starving and will be out on the street soon.”

The 32-year-old from Olean, New York, lost her job at a gas station in the spring and has been forced to put her car up for sale to raise money.

“I’m asking to be able to keep my apartment,” said Stephanie Lott, 30, The Washington Post reported. “To be able to live, and not live on the street. I’m not asking to be put in a golden apartment or anything. I just want to be able to live.”

The shift to online schooling cost Lott most of her income as a substitute teacher, according to the publication. Her friends have been helping her pay her bills, but money is running out.

“People think that, ‘Oh, they just sit on their butts and get unemployment,’” said Patricia Patterson-Patrick, The Detroit Free Press reported. “But I’ve worked all of my life. I’ve never been in this situation.”

The 42-year-old Pontiac, Michigan, resident had been about to start a new job at an outlet mall when the coronavirus pandemic shut down stores, according to the publication,

“Everything that I saved, my cushion per se, it’s gone,” said Danny Baker, a California bartender out of work since March, KGO reported.

“It’s a chess game and we are pawns,” said Lanetris Haines, a self-employed single mother of three in South Bend, Indiana, the Associated Press reported.

The new relief bill comes roughly 10 months after the $2 trillion CARES Act was signed into law in March.

The CARES Act provided two key government programs: the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides unemployment benefits to freelance and gig workers, and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which extended unemployment benefits by 13 weeks.

Both programs expired Dec. 26, affecting an estimated 12 million Americans as the pandemic rages on.

Unemployment has soared in the United States amid the pandemic, with an additional 803,000 Americans filing jobless claims the week of Dec. 19, according to the Labor Department. The unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April before falling to 6.7% by November.

A continued refusal to sign the bill could also mean a lapse in eviction protections and mortgage forbearance as additional programs are set to expire by the end of the year.